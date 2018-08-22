Odds for Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Top Golfers to Win 2018 Northern Trust

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Tiger Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he is tied for the third-best odds to prevail at this week's Northern Trust in Paramus, New Jersey.

According to OddsShark, Woods, Jason Day and reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka are all 14-1 (+1,400) to win the event.

They trail odds-on favorite Dustin Johnson at 9-1 (+900) and Justin Thomas at 12-1 (+1,200).

Other notable lines include Justin Rose at 16-1 (+1,600), Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth at 20-1 (+2,000), Francesco Molinari at 22-1 (+2,200) and Tommy Fleetwood at 28-1 (+2,800).

Also, Phil Mickelson is well down the board at 100-1 (+10,000).

While Woods is in the midst of a long drought, he has been trending in the right direction throughout the 2018 season.

The 14-time major champion has six top-10 finishes and four top-fives to his credit this year, including second place at this month's PGA Championship.

Over his past four outings, Tiger has finished sixth or better three times.

Johnson has been strong in his own right, with three wins this season, including the RBC Canadian Open in July.

DJ is also a two-time winner at the Northern Trust and the defending champion of the event.

The 2018 Northern Trust will begin Thursday, with Woods teeing off at 7:54 a.m. ET and Johnson beginning at 8:05 a.m. ET.