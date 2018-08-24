Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2018

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam only just wrapped up, but Survivor Series 2018—the next of the Big Four WWE pay-per-views in line—will be coming up quicker than we know it.

Scheduled for November 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, there are still three events that are set to take place beforehand. However, while WWE takes care of Hell in a Cell, Super Show-Down and Evolution, the card for Survivor Series will become clearer.

There is still a logical progression to some of the current storylines and some predictable ways events could play out that allow us to speculate on where it will all end up in November.

Granted, Superstars can get injured, the writing team could have surprises to pull out and any number of things may disrupt the plans, but part of the fun is looking ahead and filling in the gaps with our projections.

With that in mind, let's gaze into our crystal ball to see what might be in store for fans come Survivor Series 2018.