Rick Renteria Released from Hospital After Undergoing Tests for Lightheadedness

The Chicago White Sox in a statement announced manager Rick Renteria was released from the hospital Tuesday:

Renteria was taken to a Minneapolis hospital Monday night after complaining of lightheadedness, according to the Associated Press (via Sportsnet).

Renteria missed Monday's 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in which bench coach Joe McEwing took over his duties in the interim. The manager will be out at least one more game, though the team did not announce a return date.

The White Sox will host the Twins on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning a seven-game road trip.

Chicago entered Tuesday with a 47-77 record, the third-worst mark in the majors.

