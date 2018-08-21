Adrian Peterson Says His Mindset Is to Win Redskins' Starting RB Job Immediately

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson didn't sign with Washington to compete for a role in head coach Jay Gruden's offense.

Per ESPN's John Keim, Peterson said "without a doubt" his mindset is to be the starting running back when the season begins.

"I'd be cheating myself if that wasn't my approach," the seven-time Pro Bowler added.

Washington's backfield has been decimated by injuries this preseason.

Rookie Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the Aug. 9 preseason opener against the New England Patriots. Byron Marshall is expected to miss two to four weeks with an ankle injury. Samaje Perine will miss at least one week with an ankle injury.

Washington announced a contract agreement with Peterson on Monday. ESPN's Field Yates reported the deal is for the veteran minimum of $1.015 million with a $630,000 cap hit.

Former Washington quarterback John Williams was impressed with what he saw from Peterson's workout with the team.

"I don't know what he has left in the tank but what I saw yesterday was a lot of fuel in the tank," Williams said, via Keim.

Peterson, 33, is looking to rebuild his value after a disappointing 2017. The 2012 NFL MVP ran for 529 yards and two touchdowns on 156 carries with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.