Lamar Odom Says He Had 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks During 2015 Coma

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JUNE 22: Lamar Odom attends a basketball game between HKPA and Tycoon at Southorn Stadium on June 22, 2018 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

When Lamar Odom fell into a coma in 2015 following a drug overdose, his condition was much worse than previously understood.

The former NBA star explained Tuesday that he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks during the coma, per TMZ Sports.

"All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle," Odom told comedian Kevin Hart on his show Cold As Balls.

The 38-year-old had been found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October 2015, per TMZ Sports, and was having problems with his heart, kidneys and lungs.

Tests later showed he had cocaine and opiates in his system at the time of the incident.

He has since rehabilitated and claims to be sober after what was clearly a near-death experience.

Odom spent 14 years in the NBA before retiring after the 2012-13 season.

