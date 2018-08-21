Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Nike Signature Shoe Appears to Leak on Social Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Nike Signature Shoe Appears to Leak on Social MediaAugust 21, 2018
Morry Gash/Associated Press
While nothing has been confirmed by Nike or the player himself, the first signature shoe for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has possibly leaked online.
Sneakonomist recently posted a photo of the alleged Greek Freak 1s on Instagram, h/t Sneaker News:
Sneaker News @SneakerNews
The Greek Freak's first-ever signature shoe https://t.co/s6p2MP7dYb https://t.co/WrZh7PVf1C
Back in June, Antetokounmpo asked his Twitter followers what they would like to see in his signature shoe:
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
What are the top 2 things you would like to see in my signature shoe? #TheGreekFreak1 #StayFreaky #ShoeOfThePeople
Now, fans must wait to see if the leaked sneakers are legit.
