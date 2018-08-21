Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Nike Signature Shoe Appears to Leak on Social Media

Morry Gash/Associated Press

While nothing has been confirmed by Nike or the player himself, the first signature shoe for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has possibly leaked online.

Sneakonomist recently posted a photo of the alleged Greek Freak 1s on Instagram, h/t Sneaker News:

Back in June, Antetokounmpo asked his Twitter followers what they would like to see in his signature shoe:

Now, fans must wait to see if the leaked sneakers are legit.