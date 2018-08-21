Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1st Nike Signature Shoe Appears to Leak on Social Media

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

While nothing has been confirmed by Nike or the player himself, the first signature shoe for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has possibly leaked online.

Sneakonomist recently posted a photo of the alleged Greek Freak 1s on Instagram, h/t Sneaker News:

Back in June, Antetokounmpo asked his Twitter followers what they would like to see in his signature shoe:

Now, fans must wait to see if the leaked sneakers are legit.

