Baker Mayfield Poses with Rolls-Royce, Tiger from 'The Hangover' in Underwear Ad

Baker Mayfield Poses with Rolls-Royce, Tiger from 'The Hangover' in Underwear AdAugust 21, 2018
Baker Mayfield's new marketing deal includes one of the few animals that might be more famous than him.
The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback announced a new partnership with PSD Underwear that includes him standing in front of a Rolls-Royce with a tiger at his side:
Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield
Excited to announce my partnership with @PSDunderwear! Giving away 500 free pairs today. Tiger not included 😂. Give them a follow and shop my collection! https://t.co/Xy4RsMtas1 https://t.co/6lt56PeWjw
Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, the tiger in the ad is the same one that Mike Tyson kept as a pet in the 2009 movie The Hangover.
Perhaps looking to send a message about what's in store for the Browns in 2018, The Hangover was a surprise box-office success with $467.4 million in worldwide earnings.
Including the tiger in his ad could be Mayfield's way of trying to capitalize on that success to help the Browns avoid another 0-16 season.
