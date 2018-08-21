Baker Mayfield Poses with Rolls-Royce, Tiger from 'The Hangover' in Underwear Ad

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's new marketing deal includes one of the few animals that might be more famous than him. 

The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback announced a new partnership with PSD Underwear that includes him standing in front of a Rolls-Royce with a tiger at his side:

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, the tiger in the ad is the same one that Mike Tyson kept as a pet in the 2009 movie The Hangover

Perhaps looking to send a message about what's in store for the Browns in 2018, The Hangover was a surprise box-office success with $467.4 million in worldwide earnings. 

Including the tiger in his ad could be Mayfield's way of trying to capitalize on that success to help the Browns avoid another 0-16 season. 

Related

    NFL Week 1 Updated Odds Revealed

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    NFL Week 1 Updated Odds Revealed

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Hue: Gordon Will Practice 'Very Soon'

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Hue: Gordon Will Practice 'Very Soon'

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Grading All 32 First-round Picks 2 Weeks into Preseason

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Grading All 32 First-round Picks 2 Weeks into Preseason

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus

    B/R Fantasy Camp Live: Ultimate Draft Prep

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R Fantasy Camp Live: Ultimate Draft Prep

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report