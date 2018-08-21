Baker Mayfield Poses with Rolls-Royce, Tiger from 'The Hangover' in Underwear Ad

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's new marketing deal includes one of the few animals that might be more famous than him.

The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback announced a new partnership with PSD Underwear that includes him standing in front of a Rolls-Royce with a tiger at his side:

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, the tiger in the ad is the same one that Mike Tyson kept as a pet in the 2009 movie The Hangover.

Perhaps looking to send a message about what's in store for the Browns in 2018, The Hangover was a surprise box-office success with $467.4 million in worldwide earnings.

Including the tiger in his ad could be Mayfield's way of trying to capitalize on that success to help the Browns avoid another 0-16 season.