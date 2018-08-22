US Open Tennis 2018 Draw: Date, Time, Live Stream Info and More

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The draw for the 2018 U.S. Open will take place on Friday, August 24 as reigning champions Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens take a step closer to discovering their paths to title defence in New York City.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will host the final major of the year and the final grand slam in which we'll see 32 seeds before the big competitions revert back to 16 seeds as of 2019.

Nadal has been in electric form since triumphing at Flushing Meadows last year and added back-to-back French Open wins to his resume in 2018, which he'll hope to mimic in New York, having been named top seed:

Stephens has had a more difficult in the past 12 months and failed to make it past the first round of two majors, but showed her finer side when she finished runner-up to Simona Halep in the French Open final.

That win saw Halep get a major monkey off her back, and she's been tipped as the top pick to triumph at the U.S. Open and double her grand slam tally already:

Friday's draw will illuminate the path to this year's U.S. Open crown, with Nadal seeking his fourth title in New York while Stephens searches to get back to the scene of her greatest success.

Amazon Prime has exclusive rights to live-stream the tournament in the United Kingdom. Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream the action via WatchESPN and the Tennis Channel.

Preview

The tennis world is still waiting on its next generation to take shape, meaning the wizened figures of the sport have been left to rule the roost of late, and 32-year-old Nadal has taken more advantage than any of his peers.

Andy Murray could return from a 14-month major absence in New York, per BBC Sport, but the men's hierarchy generally looks rather nostalgic at its summit, suggested Patrick McEnroe, son of former tennis pro John:

World No. 1 Nadal means business and has looked somewhat unstoppable of late. He hasn't cut any corners in his preparations, either, after sparring with 2016 U.S. Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka:

The winds of change have been frequent at Flushing Meadows recently, with four different champions crowned in the past four tournaments for both the men's and women's competitions.

European stars have dominated the men's finals in years gone by. Juan Martin Del Porto was the last non-European to win the crown in 2009, and Nadal has won three of the last eight tournaments. Another two of those have been won by Novak Djokovic, however, and tennis writer Tumainin Carayol illustrated his elite threat:

The women's competition has been more routinely governed by Americans in recent times, although Stephens' victory last year did end a two-year streak of non-American wins after Serena Williams' three-year rampage.

Stephens and Halep could be primed for another head-to-head after the Romanian beat her American foe in the final of the Rogers Cup earlier in August. Though Stephens remained humble in defeat, via the WTA:

Halep has given some hope to her peers, however, after confirming her exit from the Cincinnati Open due to an achilles injury:

Angelique Kerber appears to be finding her groove once again at the top and could be a threat as she looks to reclaim the title she won in 2016, while Williams will be one to keep an eye on after being seeded 17th.