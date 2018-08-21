Mike Trout, Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom Headline Updated MVP, Cy Young Betting Odds

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

With just more than one month to play in the 2018 MLB regular season, the pennant chases are starting to heat up—and so are the awards races.

On Tuesday, OddsShark released the latest odds for the MVP and Cy Young Awards:

There aren't many surprises in the American League MVP race. Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is having another strong season as he attempts to defend his title, while Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout all finished in the top six in voting a season ago.

Boston fans may take issue with Trout having the best odds, though. As good as the two-time MVP has been, his Angels (63-63) are well out of the playoff picture while the Red Sox (88-38) have a nine-game lead for the best record in baseball.

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez leads the majors with 38 home runs and slugging (.662), and he is second in average (.332). Meanwhile, Betts is first in average (.344), second in slugging (.651) and has 27 home runs.

The most fascinating race might be for the National League Cy Young, though. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who has three Cy Youngs on his resume, is having another phenomenal season, going 16-5 with a 2.11 ERA with 234 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. The 2018 All-Star Game starter for the NL leads the majors in victories, innings and strikeouts.

On the other hand, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been having a historic season, but he hasn't been rewarded with any run support. Despite leading the majors with a 1.71 ERA, he is just 8-7 in 25 starts. He has thrown 17 consecutive quality starts and has allowed more than three runs just once this season.

The AL Cy Young race has a handful of legitimate candidates. Two-time winner Corey Kluber (16-6 with a 2.74 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 174.1 innings) will get serious consideration to repeat. Houston right-hander Justin Verlander (12-8 with a 2.65 ERA and 223 strikeouts in 27 starts) is making a strong case for his second Cy Young. Boston southpaw Chris Sale (12-4 with a 1.97 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 146 innings) has been the best pitcher on the best team, although a shoulder injury could hurt his case.

The NL MVP race may be the most wide-open of them all. Freddie Freeman (.322/.404/.532, 20 home runs, 35 doubles, three triples and 77 RBI) may be the front-runner as the surprising Atlanta Braves lead the NL East. However, Nolan Arenado (.309/.390/.577, 30 home runs, 25 doubles and 86 RBI) leads the surging Colorado Rockies. And both deGrom and Scherzer are each looking to become the third MLB pitcher to win an MVP award since 2011.

The regular season wraps up on Sept. 30, so players around the league have until then to bolster their resumes.