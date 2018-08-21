Dante Fowler Jr. Trade Rumors: Jets Contact Jaguars About Former 1st-Round Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Jets have inquired about Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Fowler, along with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, was recently suspended one week for "violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

