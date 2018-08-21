Dante Fowler Jr. Trade Rumors: Jets Contact Jaguars About Former 1st-Round Pick

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 22: Dante Fowler Jr. #56 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jacksonville won 27-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Jets have inquired about Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Fowler, along with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, was recently suspended one week for "violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Victor Cruz Joining ESPN This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Victor Cruz Joining ESPN This Season

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Fantasy Football Mock 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated Fantasy Football Mock 🔮

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans, Matthews Agree to 1-Yr, $7.7M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans, Matthews Agree to 1-Yr, $7.7M Extension

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL’s Most Relevant ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL’s Most Relevant ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report