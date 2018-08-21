FIFA 19's The Journey: Champions Trailer Featuring Neymar, More Revealed

FRED TANNEAU/Getty Images

The latest trailer for FIFA 19's The Journey: Champions mode has dropped, and Alex Hunter looks set to share the screen with the likes of Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne in the final part of his story.

EA Sports released the trailer for the story mode Tuesday:

FIFA 18 spared no expense in recruiting guest stars for The Journey last year as Hunter met the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Rio Ferdinand, and this time around, our protagonist looks set to meet Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne on his road to stardom.

Hunter's story started out in the Premier League in FIFA 17 before last year's edition took him to MLS and European giants PSG, Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich, depending on the player's choices in the story.

This year, it's clear Hunter will make his move to the pinnacle of the game by joining Real Madrid, though any link-up with Ronaldo will have been scuppered by the latter's real-life move to Juventus this summer.

Hunter's best friend, Danny Williams, and half-sister Kim Hunter—who were playable characters in The Journey last year—will also return and look set to play an important role once again.

Indeed, the former has joined Manchester United—who seem to be potential opponents for Hunter's Madrid to meet in the UEFA Champions League—while the latter will be targeting glory at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Journey has been a welcome addition to FIFA's game modes in recent years, and judging by the trailer, the finale looks set to bring a memorable conclusion to the story.