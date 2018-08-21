Lamar Jackson: 'I Don't Feel Like I've Performed at a High Level'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has shown glimpses of potential during the preseason, the first-round pick feels he has yet to show the NFL what he can do.

"I don't feel like I've performed at a high level yet," Jackson said following his team's 20-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson completed seven of 15 passes for 49 yards and one touchdown while adding 26 yards on four carries.

He has completed just 42 percent of his passes during the preseason for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also has 72 yards and a score on the ground as well.

It would be unfair to judge Jackson based on three preseason games, but he recognizes he still has plenty of room for improvement.

Jackson was one of the most polarizing prospects of this year's draft class after putting together an electrifying career at Louisville. He threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns for the Cardinals while piling up 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns with his legs.

While he was one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football history, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner did struggle with accuracy. He completed just 57 percent of his passes in three years at UofL, leading many to wonder if he could make throws at the NFL level. There was talk of him possibly being asked to switch to receiver during the pre-draft process.

Baltimore felt confident enough in Jackson's potential that it traded up to No. 32 to take him. Even though Jackson has struggled during the preseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh still has plenty of optimism for the 21-year-old quarterback, via Hensley: "That's the great thing about Lamar. He's confident. He's going to keep competing. He's always going to believe that he can make the play to turn the game. He did a great job of doing that. There's no question in my mind that he has a great future."

Fortunately for Harbaugh and Co., former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco remains on the roster. That gives Jackson time to learn and develop. But with Flacco owed more than $63 million from 2019-21, the Ravens may look to move on and shed some salary at some point in the near future.