Report: Jimmy Smith Facing Multi-Week Suspension for Personal Conduct Violation

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith is reportedly facing a suspension that could keep him out for multiple games at the start of the regular season.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are "bracing" for Smith to receive a multi-week suspension from the NFL for an unspecified violation of the personal conduct policy.

Zrebiec did note the NFL was monitoring Smith's child custody case in which the mother of their three-year-old son accused him of illegal drug use and domestic violence.

"There's no truth to it," Smith told reporters about the accusations last November. "I'm not going to give the story any legs."

Smith is entering his seventh season with the Ravens. He was the team's first-round draft pick in 2011, appearing in 86 games over the previous six years.