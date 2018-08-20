Bears Optimistic Leonard Floyd Will Return for Week 1 vs. Packers After Surgery

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Leonard Floyd's status for the Chicago Bears' season opener is up in the hair after he had surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right hand.

Per ESPN.com's Michele Steele, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Floyd's procedure went well and that he is hopeful the pass-rusher will be ready for Week 1.

"We're staying optimistic for Green Bay," Nagy said.

Floyd was injured in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason win over the Denver Broncos after making contact with Broncos offensive tackle Garrett Bolles.

Per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy noted how relieved he felt to find out Floyd might be ready for Week 1 against the Packers.

"It's a relief, I think, because you're always concerned about the season-ending injuries," Nagy said. "So for us to feel optimistic of where he's at after that happening, I guess you could say it's positive."

Since being selected ninth overall by the Bears in the 2016 NFL draft, Floyd has appeared in 22 games over the past two seasons. He finished second on the team with 4.5 sacks in 2017, despite missing six games due to a knee injury.

The Bears will play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 9.