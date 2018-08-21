Little League World Series 2018: Tuesday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The field of remaining teams at the 2018 Little League World Series shrunk to eight after four more sides were eliminated during Monday's action.

By the time Tuesday comes to a close, two more teams will be sent packing.

Monday's slate featured eight teams playing in four elimination games, and the victors will now meet on Tuesday and once again face a win-or-go-home situation.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Tuesday:

Little League World Series Tuesday Schedule

Consolation: Northwest (Idaho) vs. Europe-Africa (Spain) (11 a.m., ESPN)

Caribbean (Puerto Rico) vs. Canada (3 p.m., ESPN)

Great Lakes (Michigan) vs. Southeast (Georgia) (7 p.m., ESPN)

All times ET. All games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

Bracket Predictions

International

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The international side of the losers' bracket is down to Puerto Rico and Canada for a chance to play the loser of Wednesday's matchup between Japan and South Korea in what will be yet another elimination game.

Eric Rodriguez struck out eight batters over 5.1 scoreless innings in the opener against South Korea, a game Puerto Rico eventually lost 4-2, and he looks like the probable starter for Tuesday's game.

Meanwhile, the team from Canada will look to chase another starter early after they struck for five runs in the first two innings of their 6-4 victory over Mexico on Monday.

Kai Sheck had the big blow in that one with a bases-loaded triple in the second inning.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 4, Canada 2

United States

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The American side of the bracket featured some late-inning heroics to send the teams from Michigan and Georgia on to today's action.

Michigan fell behind 3-0 after the first inning in their game against Iowa but clawed back to tie things up at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Reggie Sharpe then delivered the bases loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.

In Monday's other U.S. game, it took the team from Georgia nine innings to finally nail down a 7-6 win against the team from Houston, Texas.

Georgia rallied for three runs into the bottom of the sixth inning to send it to extras and also countered with a run in the bottom of the eighth to keep the game going before Ben Traxler plated the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Emotions are no doubt running high for both teams, and this one truly is anyone's game as both teams try to advance for a meeting with the loser of Wednesday's winners' bracket game between New York and Hawaii.

Prediction: Georgia 6, Michigan 5