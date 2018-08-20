Little League World Series 2018: Monday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Four more teams will be eliminated from the 2018 Little League World Series field on Monday.

After kicking off the day with a game from the consolation bracket, the other four games on the slate will feature teams with a 1-1 record. The double-elimination format means they'll all need to keep winning if they want to stay alive, and that should add an additional level of excitement to the day's action.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Monday.

Little League World Series Monday Schedule

Consolation: New England (Rhode Island) vs. Australia (11 a.m., ESPN)

Latin America (Panama) vs. Caribbean (Puerto Rico) (1 p.m., ESPN)

Great Lakes (Michigan) vs. Midwest (Iowa) (3 p.m., ESPN)

Canada vs. Mexico (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Southwest (Texas) vs. Southeast (Georgia) (8 p.m., ESPN)

All times ET. All games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app or Watch ESPN.

The field will be cut to eight teams after Monday's action, and the winners of those four elimination games will play again on Tuesday when two more teams will drop from the pack.

Bracket Predictions

International

With the teams from Japan and South Korea waiting in the winners' bracket, two traditionally strong teams have performed as expected.

The first elimination game of the day will pit the team from Panama against the squad from Puerto Rico.

It took South Korea nine innings to secure a 4-2 victory over Panama in opening-round action, and they bounced back with a 6-0 victory over Australia in their second game. Puerto Rico beat Canada 8-3 in their first game before falling to Japan by a score of 4-2 on Sunday.

With momentum on their side, a strong showing against one of the tournaments better teams on their resume and an extra day of rest, it's advantage Panama.

The second game on the international slate is a battle of North American squads, with the team from British Columbia, Canada, taking on the team from Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Mexico scored a 3-2 victory over Australia in their first game but lost to South Korea by a 5-1 score in their second game. Canada lost to Puerto Rico in their first game, before sending the team from Spain packing in their second game with a 2-1 win.

Gael Ponce struck out 12 batters and allowed just two hits in 4.2 innings in Mexico's win over Australia, and he should be back on the mound on Monday. That's enough to make Mexico the pick.

Predictions: Panama and Mexico win.

United States

The team from Des Moines, Iowa, fell victim to the Mid-Island team from New York in their first game of the tournament but stayed alive with a 9-5 win over the Rhode Island squad in losers' bracket action.

They'll now face off against the team from Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, who scored a 5-4 win over Idaho in their first game before losing by a score of 8-3 against Hawaii in their second game.

Alex Stewart led the offensive attack for Iowa last time out with a 2-for-4 showing that included a double and four RBI, and the team scored at least one run in four of six innings. That offense will help keep them alive, while the Great Lakes Region representative heads home.

The second game from the U.S. side of the bracket and the final game of the day will feature Southwest representative Houston, Texas, and Southeast representative Peachtree, Georgia.

The Houston team lost a 2-1 nail-biter against the Mid-Island squad on Sunday after a 3-1 win in their first game, and it will be interesting to see how they respond from that emotional loss.

On the other side, the Georgia team was shutout 2-0 in their first game against Hawaii but bounced back with a shutout of their own on Saturday as they sent the team from Idaho packing with a 3-0 victory.

After being limited to just three hits on Sunday, look for the Houston offense to strike early and put all the pressure on Georgia to play from behind. That'll be enough to keep their title hopes alive.

Predictions: Iowa and Houston win.