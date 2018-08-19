Kyle Busch Gets into Fight with Fan While Signing Autographs at Bristol Speedway

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

Kyle Busch prepares for a practice session for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 auto race, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Kyle Busch was involved in an altercation with a fan following Saturday's NASCAR Monster Energy Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In the fan-shot video obtained by WJHL 11's Kane O'Neill, Busch gets off a golf cart and appears to bump chests with a man before the two are separated by police officers (warning: contains sensitive language):

Per NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, Busch got on the golf cart after signing autographs, and the man apparently hit Busch on the arm.

Per WJHL's Slater Teague, Busch's team and Bristol Motor Speedway officials have not responded to requests for comment on the post-race altercation.

Busch, who is currently leading the Monster Energy Series standings, was at the center of controversy during Saturday's race when he bumped Martin Truex Jr., causing him to slam into the wall.

During the 481st lap of the race, Busch's night came to an end when he blew out a tire after making contact with Chris Buescher and Jimmie Johnson.

