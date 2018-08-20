European Club Rankings After August 17-19 Matches

2 of 12

15. Schalke 04 (Stay)

A penalty and an own goal sealed Schalke's progression in the DFB-Pokal first round this weekend. Their Bundesliga campaign kicks off on Saturday at Wolfsburg.

14. Lazio (-1)

An early Ciro Immobile goal got Lazio off to a flyer against Napoli on Saturday, but things fell to pieces in the second half, Arek Milik and Lorenzo Insigne consigning the Biancocelesti to an opening home loss.

13. Manchester United (-3)

Manchester United's iffy performance against Leicester City was acknowledged but subsequently buried as they won the game despite it. Their most recent showing, against Brighton & Hove Albion, won't receive the same airbrush treatment.

Defensive calamities and error-strewn midfield performances helped the hosts take a commanding early lead and hold on for an upset. Jose Mourinho proved predictably furious with the performance, and after the match he refused to criticise his players, stating, "When I am critical with my players you just don't accept it," per the Guardian.

Those cracks we saw in pre-season? They just widened.

12. Napoli (+2)

Napoli put a wretched pre-season behind them to come up big on the opening Serie A weekend, beating Lazio 2-1 in the capital despite falling behind early. It's a result few expected and shakes up how Italy's top order is perceived once again.

11. Inter Milan (-2)

There's a lot of excitement about Inter Milan because of their strong work in the transfer window. The XI they can now theoretically field—including all of their new blood—is an incredible one.

But the XI that took to the pitch on Sunday was a far-cry from that black-and-blue utopia. It was missing at least five top players, so perhaps it shouldn't surprise that the side lost a seventh game in eight attempts against a traditionally tricky rival in Sassuolo.