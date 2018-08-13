European Club Rankings After August 10-12 Matches

2 of 12

15. Schalke 04 (Stay)

August 25 will see Schalke meet Wolfsburg in the clubs' Bundesliga opener. They'll have to hold tight and watch the rest of Europe compete until then. It'll be tough.

14. Napoli (-2)

It's important not to take too much notice of pre-season results, but it's hard not to feel concern for Napoli right now. "We ought to be worried," Carlo Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) after his side lost yet another game, this time to Wolfsburg.

A drop-off post-Maurizio Sarri was expected, but not this soon.

13. Lazio (+1)

Lazio begin their campaign on Saturday at home to Napoli. That would once have been a game to fear, but now perhaps that's not the case.

12. Chelsea (+1)

Perhaps Chelsea are acclimatising to "Sarri-ball" quicker than expected? There were certainly elements of excellent give-and-go play in their 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Then again, it was Huddersfield—a team many have picked to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Still, the Italian coach will be happy many of his players—from Antonio Rudiger right through to Willian—seemed to grasp his philosophy more obviously than against Manchester City in the Community Shield. Eden Hazard stepped off the bench and sparkled too.

11. Tottenham Hotspur (Stay)

At times it was ropey, at times it was downright worrying, but Tottenham Hotspur got the job done at St James' Park on Saturday and returned south with a win.

Jan Vertonghen's brave header just passed the goal line (it was nine millimetres over), giving them the lead, and then Dele Alli's more convincing effort re-established an advantage that had been cut by Joselu.

There were some poor overall performances (Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane among them) but they had enough acts of quality to haul themselves over the line.