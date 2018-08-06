European Club Rankings Entering 2018/19 Season

1 of 12

20. Valencia

Valencia appear to have stood fairly still during the summer.

They've done good work in the market but haven't signed any players who will blow you away, the best move being the arrival of the excellent Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent deal. They're also yet to sign 2017-18 star Goncalo Guedes permanently; his loss would be keenly felt.

Los Che's squad isn't overwhelmingly deep, so the balance between La Liga and the Champions League might be tough to find for manager Marcelino.

19. Arsenal

What will the post-Arsene Wenger era be like at Arsenal? It's a question that is only possible to answer by guessing at the moment. After 22 years with the same man in charge, no one knows how this club will react to a fresh face and fresh ideas.

What we can establish, though, is that Unai Emery's goal of restoring the Gunners to the Champions League will be hard. He is not an elite-tier manager and doesn't have too many elite-tier players to call upon.

18. Lyon

For now, Lyon have managed to keep hold of Nabil Fekir. Any other transfer activity, in our out, pales in significance compared to that.

This season, we get to see this young, talented team take on Champions League duties. It's a fantastic chance to see how "ready" they are for bigger and better things.

17. AS Roma

Those expecting a repeat of Roma's brilliant 2017-18 campaign, in which they finished third in Serie A and reached the Champions League semi-finals, will likely be left disappointed.

It's arguable the club have become weaker during this transfer window, with Radja Nainggolan and Alisson departing, and one or two Serie A clubs might well leapfrog them as a result.

16. Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund look a striker short of a very good, deep squad. It's one that has been remodelled to suit new manager Lucien Favre, and one which should be much more solid and reliable this term.

The 2017-18 campaign was BVB's worst in a while. Under Favre's guidance they can only improve.