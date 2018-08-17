Kevin De Bruyne Reportedly Doesn't Need Surgery on Injury, Set to Miss 2 Months

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City have been handed something of a boost after it was reported Kevin De Bruyne doesn't require surgery on his knee injury.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Belgium international picked up a knee problem on Wednesday in training and the severity of the knock was "not yet known." According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, De Bruyne won't have to go under the knife:

While City will be disappointed to be without their star man for the first couple of months of their Premier League title defence, they will be relieved that De Bruyne appears set to return to action well before the end of the year at least.

As we can see, De Bruyne turned up at the premiere of the "All or Nothing" documentary on crutches and with his right knee in a brace:

Per BBC Sport, De Bruyne injured the same knee in 2016 and missed 12 games.

Commentator Ian Darke thinks the absence of De Bruyne will give some teams hope of challenging City for the top-flight prize:

The previous campaign was one to remember for De Bruyne, as he was the heartbeat of a record-breaking City side. Overall he scored 12 goals and laid on 21 assists for team-mates, as Pep Guardiola's side romped to both the Premier League title and the League Cup.

With his remarkable technical ability, vision and end product in the final third, De Bruyne will be a huge miss for City.

In recent years there hasn't been a more creative player in the game than the former Chelsea man:

Guardiola's side will be weaker without last season's Player of the Year, although if any team in the top flight is capable of coping without their best player it's City.

In the Premier League opener against Arsenal the champions fielded Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the advanced midfield positions; the former capped a fine display with a goal, while the latter was crucial to City controlling the contest from the first whistle to the last.

In addition, City have David Silva still to come back into the side, while big things are expected of 18-year-old Phil Foden this season, with the youngster excelling in the recent 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield.