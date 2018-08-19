Larry Nassar Transferred from Arizona Prison, Attorneys Said He Was Assaulted

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State and Team USA doctor who was convicted of sexual misconduct and possession of child pornography, is reportedly being transferred to another prison in the wake of being assaulted at the high-security federal penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, according to Kim Kozlowski of the Detroit News.

Per that report, Nassar is currently being held at the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center.

In May, court documents showed that Nassar's lawyers said "he was assaulted in late May within hours of being released into the general population" at Tucson's high-security facility, per Kozlowski.

"After a thorough review of the investigation and his case, the Bureau of Prisons will designate a facility that they believe he will be able to enter the general population," Ralph Miller, a former employee for the Bureau of Prisons, told Kozlowski. "Part of the mission of the Bureau of Prisons is to house inmates in facilities that are safe."

He added:

"This is a difficult case for the Bureau of Prisons in that Nassar's case is highly publicized and he will be known to the inmate population no matter which facility is selected. Due to this, the Bureau of Prisons is likely to utilize all available high-security facilities prior to reviewing him for placement in a medium [security facility] with in excess of 30 years to still be served."

Nassar is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence, after which he is facing another 40 to 175 years in prison on two separate convictions set to be served concurrently. Nassar is in the process of appealing all three of his convictions and attempting to have each sentence served concurrently.

Nearly 200 girls and women testified at his trial in Eaton County, Michigan, and at least 265 in total accused him of sexual assault. He also pleaded guilty on three counts of child pornography.