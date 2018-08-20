Gilas Pilipinas vs. China: Time, Live Stream for 2018 Asian Games

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Gilas Pilipinas will try to make it two wins in a row when it takes on China Tuesday in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Tipoff is at 5 a.m. ET, and the game can be live-streamed on YouTube for fans who are interested in seeing the explosive Gilas team.

Expectations are high for Gilas Pilipinas after beating Kazakhstan 96-59 in the Asian Games opener. The Philipines had a brilliant shooting game in their opener, connecting on 23 of 39 two-point shots and 12 of 39 three-pointers.

Stanley Pringle led the way for the victors with 18 points while Christian Standhardinger added 15 points.

When Gilas takes the court against the Chinese, the team is likely to be much stronger than it was in the opener. It has added guard Jordan Clarkson, and he should take on a dominant role in the tournament.

Clarkson averaged 13.9 points and 2.7 assists while playing 81 games last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 26-year-old Filipino-American player is clearly an asset for his team.

Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao has seen the team pick up its level of play. "By what I have seen so far in practice and on the one game that we have played, it exceeds even my own expectations," Guiao said, per Nelson Beltran of The Philippine Star. "They're playing really well. They have a good chemistry, they have a good bonding, and it makes you excited."

There is no overconfidence among the players on Team Philippines, because the Chinese team has size and is quite a bit bigger than Gilas.

Team China will play its opener against Gilas Pilipinas and play its second game against Kazakhstan later in the week.

"China is a big test, then our third game is a key on whether we'll contend for a medal or not," Guiao said. "Signs are good, but you really don't know if we really have a good team until you win some more games. You can't conclude with one game. But I really see good signs."

If Gilas is going to beat China and have a medal-winning run in the Asian Games, Clarkson is likely to play a key role. He is not needed to take over the scoring and dominate in that area, but the way he distributes the ball and raises the overall level of play is likely to be one of the keys to success.