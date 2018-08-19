Little League World Series 2018: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The top teams in the Little League World Series are looking to take one more step toward a championship in Sunday's games in Williamsport, Pa.

Day 4 featured action from the winner's bracket, meaning no one could be eliminated with a loss. However, a win put each team just three victories away from a title. The good news is the level of play continues to rise with the stakes.

Here is a look at the latest results from Sunday.

Results/Schedule

South Korea (Asia-Pacific) 5, Mexico 1

Texas (Southwest) vs. New York (Mid-Atlantic) - 11 a.m. ET

Panama (Latin American) vs. Japan (1 p.m. ET)

Michigan (Great Lakes) vs. Hawaii (West) - 2 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at LittleLeague.org.

Recap

South Korea 5, Mexico 1

A great pitching performance can be enough to lift a team to victory and that is what South Korea got from Shoo Hoo Choi.

The starter pitched a complete game while allowing just one run on three hits. He also added six strikeouts in his six-inning effort.

The Asia-Pacific team had some trouble scoring as well, but scratched three runs across the board in the first four innings.

A controversial call in the fifth inning hurt the Mexican squad from Tamaulipas when a ball appeared to hit the ground before being called out. The squad wasn't able to bounce back as South Korea was able to pull away in the next half inning with a Ji Hyung Choi two-run home run.

Choi finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.

Alberto Gomez had eight strikeouts on the mound in just 3.1 innings while adding Mexico's only RBI at the plate, but it wasn't enough to help the team avoid its first loss of the tournament.

South Seoul Little League will now take on the winner of Latin America and Japan while Mexico will have to face Canada in an elimination game.