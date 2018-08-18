Kevin Stadler Breaks Club, Accidentally Hits Fan in Head; 6 Stitches Required

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A spectator at a Web.com Tour event was hit in the head by a dislodged club head Friday and required stitches.

According to ESPN.com's Bob Harig, Kevin Stadler's club head came loose after he slammed his club down at the 15th hole. The spectator required six stitches.

"It was a very freakish accident," Web.com Tour official Orlando Pope told Harig. "Kevin is devastated. He had trouble trying to finish the round. He was quite worried and felt so bad."

Shaun Micheel, who was paired with Stadler, provided more details regarding the scary scene in a post on Facebook:

"In a fit of anger he slammed his club against the ground and the side of his foot which caused the club to break about 6" from the bottom. I had my head down but the clubhead flew behind me and hit a spectator to my right. It's been a while since I've seen so much blood. We stayed with him for about 15 minutes before the EMT's arrived.

"... The player was absolutely shattered and we did our best to keep his spirits up. This was not done on purpose and we were astounded at the way the club was directed but it shows you just how dangerous it is to throw or break clubs. Each of us in the group learned something today!"

Stadler, 38, finished his first two rounds at one under par and missed the cut by a single shot.