NASCAR at Bristol 2018 Results: Kurt Busch Holds On to Take Checkered Flag

Kurt Busch snapped a streak of 58 straight races without a victory by taking home the checkered flag at Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The win was Busch's sixth on this track in his career, but his first since 2006. It also secured the No. 41 car a spot in the playoffs, which will begin on Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There were a total of 15 cars on the lead lap down the final stretch thanks, in part, to contact between Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch that ended Busch's night early.

Here's how the top of the leaderboard from Tennessee looked after the 500-lap race, via NASCAR.com:

1. Kurt Busch

2. Kyle Larson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Joey Logano

5. Erik Jones

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Alex Bowman

9. Jimmie Johnson

10. Kevin Harvick

