Matt Riddle Shown Ringside During WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Amid Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The rumors were true, as Matt Riddle appeared at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The WWE cameras showed Riddle standing in the front row watching the show:

Wrestling Memes noted it wasn't Riddle's first on-screen appearance at an NXT event:

Ringside News reported in July that Riddle had signed a deal with WWE.

Evolve confirmed Saturday night he had left the company. Riddle is the former Evolve champion, dropping the title to Shane Strickland on Aug. 4 at Evolve 108.

Prior to starting his career as a professional wrestler, the 32-year-old fought in mixed martial arts. He went 7-3-2 in 12 fights with UFC and won his only fight with Titan FC in 2014.

Now, the question becomes when Riddle makes his televised in-ring NXT debut. NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 17 could be the ideal way to allow him to get started on a big stage.

