Ninja, FaZe Cloak's Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 6 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Following Friday's first round of matches, Week 6 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish concluded with GotagaTV and Mickalow_ taking the top prize on the European side and Nickmercs and SypherPK claiming victory in the North American games.

There were some technical issues with respawning that were resolved before play began. That was an unfortunate part of play on Friday after rifts were disabled when a bug was discovered.

Prize-Money Payouts (Europe)

1st: GotagaTV and Mickalow_ ($17,950)

2nd: FNATIC Eryc and Tommo ($16,100)

3rd: oStuda_Alkan and ECLOT.Starly ($14,850)

4th: DanzhizzLe and Fly Tinny ($12,900)

5th: LeFouBruiteur and M NokSsQiu ($10,950)

With players competing in the king-pin format, the match results were all over the place. Five different teams—Le Roi Samo and Solary MzQQQ; Fnatic_Ettnix and Kronvall; Fnatic POW3R and Fnatic Jarl; FNATIC Eryc and Tommo; DanzhizzLe and Fly Tinny—each won games during the European portion of the event.

GotagaTV and Mickalow_ started out strong en route to victory. They hit the seven-kill threshold in the first game that earned them a double-point elimination bonus for Game 2. Those bonus points came into play as the duo tallied 16 kills in the second game.

They slowed down considerably after that with just four kills in the final three games combined but used their hot streak at the beginning to walk away with the top prize.

After adding to his bank account with a fourth-place finish, DanzhizzLe expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to compete and shared highlights from his clutch in the final game:

When the North American results came in, Nickmercs and SypherPK took an opposite path than DanzhizzLe and Fly Tinny to come out on top:

Following a rough start on Friday in which they were sitting in 17th place, Ninja and FaZe Cloak fared better on the second day:

Full results and payout breakdowns for each team in the North American competition weren't immediately available on the Epic Games' website.

Despite the overall mediocre effort from Ninja and FaZe Cloak, the duo will have a chance to redeem itself next week in the second half of the two-week tournament featuring four events as part of a partnership between Epic Games and Twitch Rivals.