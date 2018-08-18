Cassius Stanley Loses to James Wiseman, Team Ramsey at 2018 SLAM Summer Classic

Credit: Jon Lopez / Nike (via 247Sports)

Team Ramsey defeated Team Stanley 100-90 in the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park in New York City on Saturday afternoon as Cassius Stanley continued to show out on the summer circuit.

A 4-star recruit and the nation's No. 2 shooting guard, according to 247Sports, Stanley broke out his full bag of tricks a day after he won the SLAM Summer Classic dunk contest:

Early on, that meant knocking down threes to pace his squad:

Stanley followed up by throwing down a major windmill to keep his name in contention for Team Stanley MVP honors:

However, Stanley was just barely edged out in the MVP voting by Jalen Green. But given Green's hops—which were on display Friday—and his status as the class of 2020's top recruit, Stanley had nothing to be ashamed of.

Sticking with that theme, James Wiseman—the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2019—took home MVP hardware for Team Ramsey as his ascent continued in front of a star-studded crowd that included Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell and Los Angeles Lakers swingman Lance Stephenson.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.