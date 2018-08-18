Deontay Wilder Hit by Pint of Beer Ringside at Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

A fan threw a beer at unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder while Wilder was attending Tyson Fury's fight with Francesco Pianeta.

Mirror Fighting shared a photo of the incident as it happened Saturday:

Wilder grabbed headlines Friday when he arrived at Fury's weigh-in for the fight and got into an argument with Fury's father.

Ahead of the fight Saturday, Wilder said he's willing to give Fury a crack at the heavyweight title depending on his performance against Pianeta, per Boxing on BT Sport:

Wilder turned his attention toward Fury after a potential bout with Anthony Joshua seemingly fell through. Wilder's co-manager, Shelly Finkel, told Dan Rafael of ESPN.com in June that Wilder had accepted the terms laid out by Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

However, Joshua agreed in July to fight Alexander Povetkin on Sept. 22.

Wilder told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that he was done negotiating with Joshua and his camp and would instead look into a Fury fight.