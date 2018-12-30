Report: Nick Foles' Injury Diagnosed as Bruised Ribs; Eagles Think QB Is 'OK'

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles did not return after suffering a chest injury against Washington on Sunday. The team believes he has bruised ribs but that he'll be OK, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This could be significant with the Eagles having secured a playoff berth.

The 29-year-old far exceeded anybody's expectations in 2017. He filled in for Carson Wentz to throw for 537 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions over seven regular-season appearances. Then he threw for 971 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in the playoffs as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.

Philadelphia was hoping for a similar level of magic this season after Foles took over for Wentz again in 2018.

The team entered the year with two talented quarterbacks but now could be in trouble if the injury turns out to be serious.

Nate Sudfeld took over for Foles in Sunday's 24-0 win, throwing a touchdown on his only pass attempt before kneeling at the end of the game. However, he doesn't have the experience of Foles or Wentz.

Regardless of who is under center, the rest of the team will likely have to step up for the Eagles to replicate their run from last season.