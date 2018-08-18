Carson Palmer Sells Enormous Scottsdale Mansion for $2.9 Million

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer sold his house in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $2.9 million, TMZ Sports reported Saturday.

The home measures 6,785 square feet and boasts both a pool and a movie theater.

Palmer spent five years with the Cardinals, helping them reach the playoffs on two occasions. He was limited to just seven games in what proved to be his final season after suffering a broken arm in October 2017. The 38-year-old formally retired from the NFL in January.

The price Palmer received for his home is substantial on its own but a relative drop in the bucket compared to his career earnings. According to Over the Cap, Palmer collected $172.5 million over 15 years.   

