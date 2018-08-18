Carson Palmer Sells Enormous Scottsdale Mansion for $2.9 Million

Carson Palmer Sells Enormous Scottsdale Mansion for $2.9 MillionAugust 18, 2018
Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer sold his house in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $2.9 million, TMZ Sports reported Saturday.
The home measures 6,785 square feet and boasts both a pool and a movie theater.
TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports
Did you know Carson Palmer lived like Pablo freakin' Escobar during his time as QB of the Cardinals?! https://t.co/Esbs2yAspg
Palmer spent five years with the Cardinals, helping them reach the playoffs on two occasions. He was limited to just seven games in what proved to be his final season after suffering a broken arm in October 2017. The 38-year-old formally retired from the NFL in January.
The price Palmer received for his home is substantial on its own but a relative drop in the bucket compared to his career earnings. According to Over the Cap, Palmer collected $172.5 million over 15 years.
Cam on Kelvin Criticism: 'I'm in a Lose-Lose with That'