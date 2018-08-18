Cristiano Ronaldo Silent as Juventus Beat Chievo Verona

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to a 3-2 win over Chievo Verona, as he made his Serie A debut on Saturday.

The Portuguese superstar played the full 90 minutes in an entertaining game in Turin but could not find his first goal for his new club.

Juventus got off to the perfect start, as they took the lead after just three minutes through Sami Khedira.

However, Mariusz Stepinski headed home an equaliser before Emanuele Giaccherini put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Leonardo Bonucci headed Juventus level with 15 minutes remaining, and Federico Bernardeschi grabbed a stoppage-time winner to give the hosts all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Early Struggles Should Concern Juventus Greatly

Massimiliano Allegri named Ronaldo in his starting lineup for the match with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado in support:

However, the Juventus boss may well be concerned with how his star man fared against Chievo. The Portuguese superstar had his chances but could not beat 39-year-old goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino.

The former Real Madrid man had to wait until 17 minutes before his first sight of goal. Cuadrado squared the ball to him on the edge of the penalty area, but he could only fire just wide of goal.

A harder chance followed on the half-hour mark, with Cuadrado again the provider with a long ball. Ronaldo was at a tight angle and allowed the ball to bounce before lashing a shot wide at the near post.

Ronaldo was looking frustrated, as noted by football journalist Euan McTear:

The 33-year-old had further chances after the break. Sorrentino saved an early header and then blocked a fierce drive.

Freelance football writer Lars Pollmann offered his view:

Ronaldo also seemed to be getting an easy ride from the Chievo players, according to Goal's Kris Voakes:

The summer signing did have an impact late on, although not in the way he might perhaps have wanted. His challenge on Sorrentino saw the goalkeeper stretchered off.

Juventus did manage to win it late on and were helped by Ronaldo moving out to the left, per Goal's Carlo Garganese:

It was a tough game for the champions as Chievo offered a far more difficult challenge than they may have expected. Meanwhile, Allegri has work to do to find out how to get the best out of Ronaldo in his team.