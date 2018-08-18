Little League World Series 2018: Saturday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2018 Little League World Series reached Day 3 on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and with it, came four more games featuring teams from around the world.

Friday's action saw the West beat the Southeast in the longest game (11 innings) in tournament history. And the drama only grew as the action moved into the weekend—even if Mother Nature tried to put a damper on things.

Heading into Day 3, the stakes continued to grow as teams attempted to keep their championship hopes alive. All four Saturday showdowns were must-win battles. Here's a look at how the action played out.

2018 LLWS Schedule/Results — Aug. 18

Caribbean (1-1) 6, Australia (0-2) 0

Midwest (0-1) vs. New England (0-1)

Europe-Africa (0-1) vs. Canada (0-1)

Southeast (0-1) vs. Northwest (0-1)

2018 LLWS Bracket

Full bracket results available at LittleLeague.org.

Caribbean 6, Australia 0

After a lengthy weather delay kept the teams off the field to start the day, the team from Guayama, Puerto Rico, managed to pull out a 6-0 victory over Australia on Saturday.

The squads exchanged scoreless frames for the first two innings, and then Caribbean grabbed control in the top of the third. Behind the power of three hits and the help of an error, it took a 3-0 lead as the game neared its midway point.

Caribbean added an insurance run in the fourth on a leadoff home run by Eric Rodriguez.

That proved to be more than enough for Caribbean pitcher Yadiel Delgado, who held Australia hitless for the first 3.1 innings. He threw four shutout frames, striking out seven while allowing one hit.

In a losing effort, Australia right fielder Matthew White made a nice diving play in the fifth to keep his team within four runs:

Roberto Joubert (1.0 inning, zero hits, two strikeouts), Luis A. Rivera (0.2 innings, zero hits, two strikeouts) and Luis Diaz (0.1 innings, zero hits) closed out the victory for Caribbean. John Lopez (2-for-4, RBI, two run) and Luis D. Rivera (1-for-3, walk, three RBI) also contributed on offense.

Australia will be back in action in the consolation game Monday at 11 a.m. ET, and Caribbean will follow that contest at 1 p.m. ET.