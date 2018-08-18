Top-Ranked Georgia HS Football Team Walks Off, Citing 'Rough' Conditions

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Grayson High School head coach Christian Hunnicutt will remain in his position after apologizing to his players for "rough practice conditions" that led to a team boycott Wednesday.

On Friday, Adam Krohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported members of the Rams, who are the preseason top-ranked team in Georgia's Class 7A, requested Hunnicutt be removed from the staff before a meeting where he promised a lighter practice workload.

A source told Krohn the practices featured "full-force hitting in shorts." Although no players were injured this year before the walkout, they were "concerned for their health heading into the season."

One parent explained to Gwinnett Prep Sports that concerns have been raised about Hunnicutt since he took over the program in 2017 because of "multiple ambulance trips for heat-related issues" as well as broken bones and body cramps suffered during practices.

The parent, who said they weren't aware of anyone asking for the head coach to get fired, added players who were injured became "isolated" and were called "soft."

"We addressed the issue with our players and our focus is preparing for our opener against Tucker," Hunnicutt told Gwinnett Prep Sports.

Another parent, Lorraine Lindsey, said Hunnicutt is tough but fair during an interview with WSB-TV and provided details about the team meeting.

"He personally just opened up, talked from his heart, saying there were going to be some positive change," she said. "That was the gist of that conversation."

Grayson opens the regular season with a home game against the Tucker High School Tigers next Saturday.