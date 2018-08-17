FaZe Tfue, FunkBomb, Top Plays, Prize Money in Friday's Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Three duos—FaZe Tfue and FaZe Yelo; FunkBomb and Nate Hill; and AmarCoD and A1msonz—recorded two Victory Royales apiece during the 10 matches Friday to kick off Week 6 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish.

Technical problems once again plagued the tournament.

Fortnite announced early Friday that it was disabling rifts, which had become an integral part of map movement in competitive settings, because of a bug.

Although the five European matches ran otherwise without any issues, the final match of the North American portion couldn't be completed. After one restart, the second attempt made it all the way down to the final four players before a full connection timeout.

All of the remaining teams with at least one player remaining were deemed co-winners of Match 10.

"All sorts of things happen on the spot—and everyone did [their] best! Had SO much fun today," Popular Fortnite streamer Dr. Lupo, who served as a guest commentator for the event, wrote on Twitter. "Can't wait for tomorrow! Hope you enjoyed the day!"

Meanwhile, Epic Games didn't release information related to the prize money, which was awarded on a game-by-game basis rather than cumulative point totals for the first time in the Summer Skirmish.

Brian Albert of Twitch reported $260,000 was up for grabs in each of the four events between Friday and Saturday (two European and two North American). A breakdown of how much each team won wasn't immediately provided either on the official website or during the Twitch broadcast, though.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Friday's play:

Unfortunately, Fortnite Battle Royale's initial forays into the competitive scene have dealt with consistent hiccups despite the video game's immense popularity.

Week 1 was halted early because of massive lag problems, and the matches in weeks in which wins are the main focus, as opposed to elimination-based tournaments like Week 6, have provided a mundane viewer experience since there's so much camping and limited mid-game engagements.

Epic Games will attempt to rectify the latest technical woes before play resumes with Day 2 from the European region Saturday at noon ET.