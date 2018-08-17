Wyndham Championship 2018: Brandt Snedeker Leads by 2 Strokes After Round 2

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 17: Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 17, 2018 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brandt Snedeker couldn't match his masterful 59 from Thursday but his three-under 67 in the second round was enough to maintain the lead at the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Snedeker, who stands at 14 under overall, holds a two-shot advantage over D.A. Points atop the leaderboard after 36 holes. The event's 2007 champion played the front side in one over before bouncing back with an eagle and two birdies on the back nine to retain the top spot after Round 2.

C.T. Pan is in third place at 11 under followed by six golfers, including Sergio Garcia, tied for fourth at nine under.

                 

