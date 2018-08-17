Zion Williamson Puts on Dunk Show as Duke Beats Toronto in Preseason Blowout

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Duke continued its preseason tour of Canada with a 96-60 win over the University of Toronto Varsity Blues at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, on Friday night.

As was the case Wednesday against Ryerson, freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett paced the Blue Devils offense in a big way.

Barrett led all Duke scorers with 35 points, while Williamson added 24 points and eight rebounds as the pair connected for countless highlights in the open floor.

Those two got the party started when Barrett fed Williamson for a transition lob in the first quarter:

As it turns out, the early aerial acrobatics foreshadowed how things would play out the rest of the way.

Williamson punished the rim (and smaller defenders) throughout the wire-to-wire blowout, and his array of dunks was a sight to behold:

Not to be outdone, Barrett blitzed Toronto from all angles.

Beyond his own flurry of slams and smooth finishes in traffic, the nation's No. 1 recruit looked sharp on the defensive end.

Barrett flashed active hands and disrupted passing lanes on several occasions to create easy opportunities on the break, and he showed encouraging awareness down low when he rotated over from the weak side for a ferocious second-quarter block:

Williamson and Barrett will undoubtedly find buckets a bit harder to come by once college defenses have time to game-plan and poke holes in their games this fall, but at this point, it's clear their athleticism will be overwhelming for long stretches.

And with a supporting cast that includes fellow 5-star commits Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish along with vets like Javin DeLaurier and Marques Bolden, it's safe to say the Blue Devils will field one of the most talented and entertaining squads in recent memory.

What's Next?

Williamson, Barrett and Co. will play their final exhibition game in Canada on Sunday when the Blue Devils square off against McGill University in Montreal.

That clash will tip off at 3 p.m. ET.