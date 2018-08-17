Western and Southern Open 2018: Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep Advance

John Minchillo/Associated Press

After rain shortened play Thursday, the Western & Southern Open continued Friday in Cincinnati with third-round and quarterfinal action in the men's and women's draw.

On the heels of their matches being suspended Thursday, No. 10 Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Simona Halep both managed to play their way into the quarters Friday.

Here is a look at the results from Friday's stacked slate thus far, as well as a look ahead at the matches that are still to come.

Friday Men's Results/Schedule

Third Round: (10) Novak Djokovic def. (5) Grigor Dimitrov; 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Third Round: Juan Martin del Potro def. (15) Nick Kyrgios; 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-2

Third Round: (11) David Goffin def. (6) Kevin Anderson; 6-2, 6-4

Third Round: (7) Marin Cilic def. Karen Khachanov; 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4

Third Round: Stan Wawrinka def. Marton Fucsovics; 6-4, 6-3

Third Round: (2) Roger Federer def. Leonardo Mayer; 6-1, 7-6 (6)

Quarterfinals: Milos Raonic vs. (10) Novak Djokovic; 4 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: (13) Pablo Carreno Busta vs. (7) Marin Cilic; 5 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: (11) David Goffin vs. Juan Martin del Potro; 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: Stan Wawrinka vs. (2) Roger Federer; 9 p.m. ET

Friday Women's Results/Schedule

Third Round: (1) Simona Halep def. (16) Ashleigh Barty; 7-5, 6-4

Third Round: (5) Elina Svitolina def. Amanda Anisimova; 6-4, 6-4

Third Round: Kiki Bertens def. Anett Kontaveit; 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Quarterfinals: (8) Petra Kvitova vs. (15) Elise Mertens; 3:15 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: (5) Elina Svitolina vs. Kiki Bertens; 5 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: (13) Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka; 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals: (1) Simona Halep vs. Lesia Tsurenko; 7 p.m. ET

Recapping Friday's Top Matches

Djokovic Beats Dimitrov, Advances to Quarters

Djokovic outlasted defending champion Grigor Dimitrov in three sets to win a match that spanned over two days and advance the quarterfinals.

After dropping the first set, Djoker battled back to win the second set and entered Friday with a 2-1 lead in the third.

Djokovic managed to serve the match out, and he seemed relieved to pick up the victory, as seen in this video from Tennis TV:

The win pushed Djokovic into the quarters and set up a meeting with a fresh Milos Raonic, who did not have to pull double duty Friday, unlike most players.

Despite that, Djokovic had a huge advantage entering the match, per ATP Media Info:

By virtue of the win over Dimitrov, Djokovic kept his hopes alive to win just his second tournament of the year and his first since beating Kevin Anderson to win Wimbledon in July.

Halep Defeats Barty to Reach Quarterfinals

Halep continued her strong 2018 by defeating Ashleigh Barty in straight sets Friday and advancing to another quarterfinal.

After grinding out a tough first set that she won 7-5 on Thursday, Halep finished the job to win her seventh consecutive match on a hard court, according to WTA:

Halep reached the final at the Australian Open earlier in the year before finally winning her first career Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Although she was ousted in the third round at Wimbledon, the Romanian star has been on a major role as of late, per Jose Morgado of Diario Record:

On the heels of defeating Barty, Halep will take on unseeded Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinals later Friday night.

It will mark their first meeting in four years, but Halep has dominated the series to the tune of a 4-0 advantage.