Dwyane Wade Offers to Pay Ty Young's Fine for Wearing Wade 6s in Aces vs. Dream

David Becker/Getty Images

If Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera "Ty" Young is fined for wearing Way of Wade 6 sneakers, future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is more than happy to take care of it.

According to Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated, Young wore the shoes against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 7, and the WNBA warned her that she will be fined $500 if she wears them again during a game since she isn't signed by the brand.

In response, Wade tweeted, "Send that fine my way."

After the game in which Young wore his sneakers, Wade posted about it on Instagram, writing: "It's okay to be the first. Thank you @tyyoung11 for showing me love and wearing my kicks on court last night."

In July, D-Wade agreed to a lifetime contract with Li-Ning, the Chinese apparel company that produces his shoes.

The 31-year-old Young is in her 11th WNBA season, and she is averaging a career-high 10.0 points per game.

Wade, 36, is still weighing his options for the 2018-19 season, and it seems to be a choice between playing for the Miami Heat and retiring.

If Wade does step away from the game, Young could keep his name at the forefront provided she continues to wear his shoes despite the threat of a fine.