Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 6 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Epic Games has teamed with Twitch Rivals to present the next two weeks of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish starting with Friday's action to kick off Week 6.

After the Europeans took center stage earlier in the day, the North American gamers will take control of the spotlight for the evening session. The competition features the same King Pin format used throughout last weekend.

It's an elimination-based game style with one point for each kill. Earning a Victory Royale creates a three-times point multiplier for the following game while securing at least seven eliminations in a match gives the duo double points in the next game.

Although Epic Games didn't release a full list of competitors for this week, Brian Albert of Twitch confirmed two high-profile teams for the NA region: Ninja and FaZe Cloak as well as SypherPK and Nickmercs.

A total of $2 million will be awarded across the two-week, four-event partnership, including $260,000 in each region during Week 6, per Albert.

Let's check out all of the important details for Friday's North America play. That's followed by a closer look at what to expect in the lucrative duo event.

Viewing Information

When: Friday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fortnite on Twitch

Tournament Preview

Epic Games decided to split the match load for Week 6.

Instead of forcing competitors to play 10 consecutive matches in one day, as was the case for the first five weeks, each region is going to play five games Friday and five more Saturday. It should make for a higher level of play throughout all four sessions.

The King Pin format's emphasis on eliminations has made for a more enjoyable viewing experience. In the early weeks, the points were heavily weighted toward wins, which made for a lot of camping and limited engagements until the final moments. Now the action is more spread out.

Fortnite threw a wrench into the tournament, however, by announcing early Friday that rifts were being disabled because of a technical issue:

Rifts' ability to enhance movement led to more players dropping on the edges of the map. It will be interesting to see whether their absence—it's unclear whether Fortnite would consider activating them again mid-tournament—will change the duos' landing spots and rotations.

While the full team list wasn't announced in advance, the tandem of Ninja and Cloak will be tough to beat given the separate successes in the Fortnite Friday events.

Cloak and his FaZe teammate Tfue were dominant in those kill-based tournaments, winning four of the 10 titles before it went on hiatus for the Summer Skirmish. They weren't invited to play together this week, so Cloak is paired with Ninja, the video game's most-watched streamer.

Ninja struggled in the early weeks of the Summer Skirmish in large part because of his limited experience in competitive Fortnite environments. He'd spent most of his time on stream slaying out against public lobbies, but the endgame scenarios are much different in these matches.

He's started to participate in more duo scrimmages over the past month, however, and the progress was noticeable last week as he finished 18th with partner Reverse2K TTV.

Meanwhile, SypherPK and Nickmercs won the inaugural Friday Fortnite tournament, but this is the first time they will team up in the Summer Skirmish.

After testing numerous formats over the past five weeks, Fortnite may have finally found a keeper in King Pin. Another successful weekend could make it the preferred style for future competitive events when the $8 million showcases end in a couple weeks.