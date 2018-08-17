Dalvin Cook Says He's Ready 'To Go 100%' After Recovery from Knee Injury

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook believes he will have no limitations entering the 2018 regular season.

According to Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official website, Cook is raring to go after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season: "I'm ready to go. Ball is ball, and when that ball rolls out, I'm going to go 100 percent, I'm going to fly around, I'm going to do me. Like I said before, my knee is ready to go, I'm ready to play, and it's just football now."

Cook has yet to appear in a preseason game, but he has been involved in full-contact practices this week.

While Cook said he will be ready to play when called upon, he added that he trusts the judgment of his coaches as well:

"I know everybody wants to see me out on the field and all that, but the coaches know what's really going on, and they know I'm going to be ready to go once they call my number. I don't get into the whole debate game of me playing or not. They pull my jersey, I don't play, I just sit it out and cheer my teammates on. When my number does get called to go out there, they know I'll be ready to go."

In four games before getting injured last season, Cook was making a case to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old former Florida State standout rushed for 354 yards on 74 carries (4.8 yards per carry) with two touchdowns, as well as 11 receptions for 90 yards.

Per Young, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he has made a decision on whether Cook will play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he isn't ready to make that decision public.

After Cook went down last season, the Vikes replaced him with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon.

While Murray is still in the fold, McKinnon signed a free-agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

Until Cook can come back, look for Murray, Mack Brown and Roc Thomas to be Minnesota's top options in the backfield.

Even if Cook doesn't play Saturday, his comments suggest he will be in the lineup when the Vikings open their regular-season slate against the Niners on Sept. 9.