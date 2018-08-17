Liverpool Transfer News: Ragnar Klavan Set for £2M Cagliari Move

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan is reportedly on the verge of securing a £2 million move to Serie A side Cagliari.

According to Glenn Price of ESPN.co.uk, the Estonian defender will undergo his medical on Friday and work out personal terms as Cagliari look to get the deal done before Serie A's 8 p.m. CET transfer deadline.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not been actively seeking out a club to sign Klavan, Price added, but the German is open to letting him go as the 32-year-old wants game time and there is now fierce competition in the centre of the Reds' defence.

The Anfield outfit signed Klavan on a three-year deal from Augsburg in 2016 for €5 million (£4.2 million) plus add-ons.



He has sporadically impressed but was only granted 31 starts over the last two full Premier League seasons.

Per Vavel's Mootaz Chehade, Liverpool's defence has improved hugely since the January addition of Virgil van Dijk, and Klavan is not high on the list of candidates to partner the Dutchman.

Joe Gomez played alongside Van Dijk on Sunday as Liverpool opened their 2018-19 Premier League season with a resounding 4-0 win over West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are also above Klavan in the centre-back pecking order under Klopp.

Barring a major injury crisis, it is unlikely Klavan would have been afforded much game time if he stayed at Anfield for the new campaign.

He is not quite at a high enough level to be a starting centre-back at a club with designs on winning the Premier League.

But he could well be an asset for a Cagliari side likely to be battling it out in the bottom half of Serie A again this term.