Australia's Coach 1st in LLWS History to Be Suspended for Tournament

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Klae Calvert, the coach of Australia's Little League World Series team, was suspended in June for the duration of the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Calvert was formally banned from the dugout after he violated the "Mandatory Play Rule." Calvert reportedly violated the rule when he failed to get each of his 13 players an at-bat.

Incidentally, the player who didn't get the mandatory at-bat was his son, Thomas.

Calvert, who self-reported the violation, said he was aware of the situation in real time and opted against trying to get his son, then in the on-deck circle, up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"I knew exactly what the stakes were there," Calvert said, per Rovell. "And I didn't think for a second about doing anything but doing what was right. I could have said that Thomas had sprained an ankle or I could have hit Thomas for Matt [White] and hit him out of order and gotten a suspension of a couple games instead of for the entire tournament. But I played it the way Little League would have wanted me to play it."

The Australian team, which hails from Gold Coast in Queensland, dropped its LLWS opener 3-2 to Mexico on Thursday.

Gold Coast will return to the diamond Saturday against the Caribbean representatives from Puerto Rico.