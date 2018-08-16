Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly 'Creeping' Toward New Contract

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly making some progress on a new deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers have started “creeping along towards a deal" with Rodgers.

However, Schefter added there's a potential issue facing the team because "top-of-market deals always hard because there is no ceiling and this deal will make Rodgers highest-paid player in NFL history."

Speaking to reporters last month, Rodgers said he was letting his agent handle negotiations while he focuses on getting ready for the season:

"I think they've talked about it enough that there's an expectation something would have been done. Obviously judging by the questions here there's kind of an expectation before we started. But I'm just trusting [agent] Dave [Dunn]. That's why he's representing me, he has my best interest in mind. They're taking care of those conversations, and I'm focused on this team and being a leader."

Rodgers still has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $110 million deal he signed in April 2013. The two-time NFL MVP will make $19.8 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2019, per Spotrac.

At the time Rodgers agreed to that contract, it made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Heading into this season, his $22 million average annual value ranks 10th among quarterbacks.

A broken collarbone caused Rodgers to miss nine games last season. The Packers went 4-3 in his starts and averaged 26.8 points in the six games he finished. They were 3-6 with 16.6 points per game in games started by Brett Hundley.