Leonys Martin Moved Out of ICU After Bacterial Infection

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 01: Leonys Martin #13 of the Cleveland Indians takes an at bat against the Minnesota Twins during the game on August 1, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indians defeated the Twins 2-0. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been transferred out of the intensive care unit after he was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection, the club announced Thursday, per former scout Bernie Pleskoff. 

On Monday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti disclosed Martin was in stable condition at the Cleveland Clinic with the life-threatening infection.  

"We're optimistic that he'll have a full recovery," Antonetti said Monday, per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian. "He's got a long path to get to full health in front of him. It's going to take him some time, but we're in a much better spot today than we were 24 to 36 hours ago. And I do want to make a particular point that the care that he got at the Cleveland Clinic was extraordinary.

According to Antonetti, the bacterial infection entered Martin's bloodstream and the toxins started to affect his organs. 

Martin, 30, was acquired by the Indians in a July 31 trade with the Detroit Tigers

Since arriving in Cleveland, he has gone 5-for-15 with two home runs and a .353 on-base percentage. 

