Brandon Phillips Says LaVar Ball's JBA Didn't Pay Him His Full Contract Amount

Brandon Phillips Says LaVar Ball's JBA Didn't Pay Him His Full Contract AmountAugust 16, 2018
Brandon Phillips, who played for the Los Angeles Ballers in LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association, said the league didn't fulfill its contract obligations to him.
Per Cycle Media's Thomas Duffy, Phillips said the JBA has only paid him roughly one-third of what he was promised, paid for his own bags to be checked on flights and hasn't had any of his phone calls returned regarding his last two paychecks.
Phillips also tweeted that he "can provide screenshots of players on my team who also got cut backing up my statements."
Duffy noted that Phillips gave up his college eligibility for roughly $1,000 in salary.
Per Andrew Turner of the Los Angeles Times, JBA players are supposed to receive a base salary of $3,000 per month and a 60 percent return on their jersey sales.
"This opportunity came along, and I think it's a really amazing opportunity to get my name out there, get some exposure and to prepare me for overseas or the NBA," Phillips said in July. "It's definitely been a great experience. Traveling and playing basketball, that's always been a dream of mine, and so I'm happy to be living it right now."
The 19-year-old Phillips was cut by the LA Ballers in the middle of the JBA season to make room on the roster for LiAngelo Ball.
