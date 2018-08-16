NASCAR's Kasey Kahne to Stop Driving Full Time; 'Grueling Schedule Takes a Toll'

Terry Renna/Associated Press

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne said on Thursday that he will stop driving on a full-time basis after the 2018 season.

Kahne made his decision public with the following tweet:

In his tweet, Kahne revealed that he turned down an offer from Leavine Family Racing to return as a full-time driver in 2019.

The 38-year-old Kahne has struggled during his first season at LFR, as he is 28th in points through 23 races with just one top-five finish and one top-10 finish.

Kahne has been somewhat nomadic throughout his 15-year NASCAR Cup Series career with stints at Evernham Motorsports, Richard Petty Motorsports, Red Bull Racing Team and Hendrick Motorsports.

His most recent win came last season when he was victorious in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kahne is on pace to miss the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the third time in four years.

Among Kahne's biggest career accomplishments are a Cup Series Rookie of the Year award, 18 Cup Series wins, eight Xfinity Series wins and five Truck Series wins.

He won a career-high six races in 2006 and finished a career-best fourth in the points standings in 2012, which was his first year with Hendrick.

Kahne has yet to announce if he intends to sit out the entire 2019 season or run a reduced schedule.