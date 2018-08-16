Competitive Jump Rope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme

Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide Get Weird at the World Alternative Games 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' HBD TB12! 🎉 #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract Right Arrow Icon

These athletes combine dance and gymnastics to take competitive jump rope to the next level.

Watch above to see their best moves throughout the various competitions.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.