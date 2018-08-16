Olympic Gymnasts Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian Discuss Larry Nassar's Sexual Abuse

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Olympians Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian said they are survivors of sexual abuse from former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"It was such a normalized thing that, between us, we didn't think any different of it," 2016 Olympian Kocian said (h/t NBC Sports). "We were told that it was a medical procedure. A lot of us had back injuries or hamstring injuries. That was our only option because he was our team doctor. That was our only avenue to accomplish our Olympic dreams. So, if we were to speak up, you probably wouldn't have been in consideration for making that team."

Ross, a 2012 Olympian, discussed her process of coming to terms with what happened.

"At first, hearing all the news about Larry, I really was in denial of it ever happening to me," she said. "When I was 13, when it first happened to me, I believed that it was a legitimate form of treatment, but as the years have gone on and hearing all the impact statements of all the girls that have come forward already, I've realized that it was something terrible that happened to us."

USA Gymnastics, which was heavily criticized for its handling of Nassar while he was a team doctor and saw the entire board resign this year, supported Ross and Kocian in a statement provided to CBS.

"USA Gymnastics' support is unwavering for Kyla, Madison and all athletes who courageously came forward to share their experiences," it said. "Their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions."

NBC Sports noted all of Ross' teammates from the 2012 London Games—Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Jordyn Wieber—have now come forward, while three of Kocian's teammates from the 2016 Rio Games—Simone Biles, Raisman and Douglas—have done the same.

Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison in January and then 40-125 years in February after hundreds of victims made impact statements during court hearings. He was already serving a 60-year sentence on a child pornography conviction.

In addition to his position with USA Gymnastics, Nassar was a physician at Michigan State University and committed sexual assault on patients there as well.

Ross and Kocian's comments come after 141 victims of Nassar appeared on stage to receive the 2018 Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of all his accusers to close the 2018 ESPYs in July.